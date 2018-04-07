Pakatan Harapan may consider new candidate for Miri seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) may consider a new candidate to contest for Miri parliamentary seat, if incumbent Miri MP Dr. Michael Teo is found to be no longer the suitable choice.

Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, who announced that at DAP dinner tonight, said that a meeting by PH top leaders will be held on Monday (April 9) to discuss the matter before any formal announcement is made.

“We have heard a lot of voices of Mirians requesting for a new candidate to replace Dr Teo. Alhough I have nothing against Dr Teo, whether personally or formally, it is in the interest of the people and we cannot ignore the voices of the voters,” he said.

On possible candidates for Miri parliamentary seat, Wong said Baru Bian could be named as the candidate to represent PKR.

“However, if Baru Bian refused, we will suggest Alan Ling Sie Kiong as the possible candidate to represent PKR.”

Wong stressed that even though Dr Teo has ‘informally’ announced that he will see re-election, the final decision is still in the hands of PH top leaders.

Earlier during the dinner, Dr Teo said he is seeking re-election.

He urged voters to reflect on past examples including late Bill Kayong’s case before making their decision.

“Bill died for what he believed. Therefore, it is time for us to do something in his legacy and continue to put right the wrong,” he said.

Dr Teo was joined by Bill’s family members on stage when he said that by seeking re-election, he hoped to claim justice for people in the rural village for their right for development and health care.

“Every Malaysian and Sarawakian, regardless urban or rural area, deserves equally right in health care. It is time to reclaim our right to access health care.”

Others who were present included PH Sarawak cum DAP Sarawak Secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong, Amanah Miri chairman Yeo Kian Leong; incumbent Senai assemblywoman Wong Shu Qi; DAP Sarawak state committee Dr. Bob Baru and others.