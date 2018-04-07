Pakatan Harapan to use PKR symbol for GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has announced it will be contesting under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) symbol in the 14th general election (GE14).

The announcement was made by Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a Jelajah Harapan programme in Taman Bukit Dahlia, Pasir Gudang, here Friday night.

“I am happy to announce to all present and all in Malaysia and the world that in the 14th general election, four parties (DAP, PKR, Amanah) including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as an individual will be using the symbol of Keadilan,” he said at the programme.

Also present were Pakatan Harapan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR president Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. – Bernama