PAN ready to face the polls – Hendrynus

RANAU: “We are ready to face the general election,” said Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri President Datuk Hendrynus Amin.

He welcomed the scheduled dissolution of the Parliament today as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday.

Hendrynus said Parti Anak Negeri together with Parti Cinta Sabah under the leaderships of himself and Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing would continue to consolidate and unite the KDM Momogun community to protect the unity, dignity and rights of Anak Negeri of Sabah and Sarawak.

After months of speculation, Najib announced that Parliament would be dissolved today, paving the way for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Najib announced on Friday that he had earlier sought an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to obtain his consent to dissolve Parliament.

Addressing the nation in a live telecast from Perdana Putra Complex, Najib was flanked by his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his Cabinet ministers.

Following the announcement, all state legislative assemblies, save for Sarawak, are expected to apply for dissolution to ensure simultaneous parliamentary and state elections.

The exact nomination and polling dates will be decided by the Election Commission and announced later.

The general election must be held within 60 days of Parliament’s dissolution.

It was learned from reliable sources that Parti Anak Negeri will be fielding only winnable candidates both for State and Parliamentary seats in KDM Momogun dominated constituencies .

“The party has already identified its candidates and its just a matter of making it public at the right time and place,” the source said.

Its also a common knowledge that Parti Anak Negeri and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) under the leadership of Bumburing had sealed a pact recently to unite and consolidate under one common banner in the next general election.

The pact was designed to protect the interest of the KDM Momogun community , not to mention their dignity and rights as firstborn.