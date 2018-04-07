Parents should not force or decide career paths of children – Manyin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parents should not force or try to decide the career paths of their children, advised Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

Even though parents always want the best for their children, he emphasised that they should however let their children explore and decide their university course choices according to their real interest, talent and skills.

“Parents should not pick university courses or career for their children or insist that their children study a particular course because the outcome may not always be positive.

“This has happened but we should not force or compel the child to study this or that like becoming a doctor or engineer or medicine or law because the supposed to be bright student can even fail and break down,” he addressed the launching of the National Higher Education Carnival for Sarawak Zone at MyDin Petra Jaya here today.

Manyin stressed that understanding own’s aptitude is very important for students to make decisions about how to invest time and energy to prepare themselves base on their competency level, capacity of learning, ability and propensity.

“We must know ourselves and the kind of ability that we have. Do we need to do more than others to learn something or complete a task well? If yes, then we need to invest more hours in studying.

“As long as we are determined and consistent, we will be able to succeed. We must continue to be highly motivated and strive towards excellence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the carnival taglined ‘Let’s enter higher education institutions’ is organised by Ministry of Higher Education and hosted by University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in the Sarawak Zone.

The two-day carnival, which will end Sunday, is an avenue to provide all rounded information on the opportunities of higher education for school leavers and parents.

It is participated by various public universities, community colleges, polytechnics, government agencies and even private institutions.

Ministry of Higher Education deputy secretary-general Dato Kamel Mohamad and Unimas deputy chancellor (Alumni and Student Affairs) Prof Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman were among those present.