PKR Sarawak calls on youths to vote for change

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has urged all Sarawakians especially the youths to come home to vote to have their voices heard through the ballot boxes loud and clear.

Its chairman, Baru Bian, emphasised that the future of the younger generation is at stake and they are the ones who can bring the much needed change.

“The younger generation in particular must step up to the plate and let their voices be heard at the ballot boxes as it was observed at the last elections that voter turnout among this group was low,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“Sarawakians, please come home to vote, even if it means sacrificing your annual Gawai visit home this year. There will be many more Gawai celebrations in the future but there is only one remaining chance to change the destiny of our nation,” he urged.

PKR Sarawak, he added, also calls upon employers to encourage their workers to fulfill their duty as voters and to allow them to take leave to go home to cast their votes.

“Malaysians, this is the one last chance – our country needs you to vote,” the Ba kelalan assemblyman appealed.

This 14th General Election (GE14), he said is crucial for the nation as it will determine the future of Malaysia.

“We are at a fork in our journey as a nation. The elections results could lead us down a spiral that will see Malaysia regress into a failed state that is disdained by our neighbours in the region and around the world, and indeed become a laughing stock in international circles.

“On the other hand, the results could give this tired and battered nation a new lease of life, a badly needed rebirth or renewal that will pave the way for institutional reforms and the return of real democracy for Malaysians,”

The Anti-Fake News law and the rushed delineation exercise he said portends ill for the nation’s future.

The Pakatan Harapan manifesto, Baru pointed out, set out clearly the reforms and promises that the coalition are offering to Malaysians.

“It is imperative that all eligible voters turn out to exercise their constitutional rights to cast their votes,” he said.

“In fact, it is our duty to the country to elect honest and capable people to lead the nation, especially in this current climate where unscrupulous politicians think nothing of stoking religious and racial issues to divide the nation so they can retain their positions,” he added.

Events in the run-up to GE14, such as the conduct of the delineation hearings by the Election Commission (EC) and the abrupt provisional dissolution of Bersatu by the ROS on Thursday, have done nothing to engender confidence in the government agencies and authorities, Baru said.

“Nevertheless, we call upon the EC to be neutral in the discharge of their duties notwithstanding the unfavourable perception of the people in general.

“We hope that the police and authorities will be fair to all parties and to issue the necessary licences to candidates to campaign peacefully. Television and radio stations should also give equal airtime to all political parties ideally,” he added.

More importantly, Baru also calls on the Sarawak government to not misuse the immigration laws to ban leaders from Peninsular Malaysia from entering Sarawak, as it is clearly stated that these people are not to be banned if they are coming for legitimate political purposes.

“If the Sarawak leaders want to be respected as mature leaders who understand the concept of democracy, they must first behave in the appropriate manner,” he said.