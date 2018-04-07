Police seize assortment of fake guns in raid on hobby store

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The police seized seven fake guns of various types, being sold for between RM500 and RM750 each, in a raid on hobby store in a shopping mall at Jalan Bukit Bintang, here yesterday.

In the 5.30pm raid two local men, the manager and shopkeeper of the store, were arrested.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said initial investigations revealed the fake guns purchased from abroad for about RM200 each, were for local clients.

“They were sold to customers for cosplay (costume play) or anime (animation) show.

“The two men, aged 31 and 55, have been detained to assist investigations under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing fake firearms,” he told a press conference at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here yesterday.

In another case, he said police detained three individuals including an Iranian married couple, who were suspected of impersonating police to rob foreign tourists around Kuala Lumpur. Shaharuddin said the suspects, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in a house in Seri Kembangan near here, on March 26.

“Their tactic was to introduce themselves as international police personnel before asking victims for their travel documents and fleeing with their belongings,” he said.

He said the suspects were believed to have been active since July last year and so far 21 reports have been lodged and losses incurred was over RM140,000.

“The three suspects are being remanded until Monday to assist investigations under Section 395 of the Penal Code for robbery and Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating civil servants,” he added. — Bernama