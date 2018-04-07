PPBM members urge leadership to tender open apology

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ALOR SETAR: More than 30 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members yesterday urged the party leadership to tender an open apology over the temporary suspension order issued by the Registrar of Societies on Thursday.

The grassroots members from the party’s Pendang, Jerai, Sungai Petani and Alor Setar divisions said they felt that they had been made fools because they had spent time, energy and money for its cause only for everything to go to waste with the 14th general election imminent.

“We demand that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (PPBM chairman), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PPBM president), Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir ( deputy president ), secretary-general Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh and executive secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya make a public apology to all members for their failure to lead the party properly which has resulted in this action by ROS,” their spokesman Shukor Shamsuddin, 38, a grassroots member from the Pendang division, told a media conference at a hotel here yesterday.

The temporary suspension order was issued by ROS after the party failed to furnish certain documents it had asked for by March 29.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar and Kedah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, said PPBM had been mired in problems since it was founded less than two years ago.

“They can’t even run their own party, how to govern the counrty?,” he said.

In Marang, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said Dr Mahathir should have known the importance of the documents.

Abdul Hadi, who is also the MP for Marang and Rhu Rendang assemblyman, however, said he did not know if it was done on purpose or not (not furnishing the documents) and that he “preferred to stay out of the matter because it was not PAS’ business”. — Bernama