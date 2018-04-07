RM40 mln Gonipis-Tobobon Road Phase 2 launched

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KIULU: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Gonipis-Tobobon Road, Tuaran (Phase 2) yesterday (Friday), marking yet another milestone for the sub-district.

Once completed, the 4.8km road project costing RM40.3 million will connect Kg Talungan and Kg Poring.

“The project is a continuation of the 4.1km Gonipis-Tobobon, Tuaran (Phase 1) project which cost RM20.96 million. It was completed in 2013.

“With the addition of Gonipis-Tobobon, Tuaran (Phase 2), which will connect Talungan and Poring, I believe that it will give the people of Talungan and Poring unimaginable ease and comfort,” the Infrastructure Development Minister said in his speech.

The project includes two Steel Girder Timber Decking (SGTD) bridges, which will be 86 metres and 47 metres long.

The road will make it easier for people to travel from Kg Talungan to Kg Poring as the total journey will be significantly decreased from four hours to only fifteen minutes.

“In other words, it will be an alternative road that will connect Tuaran to Penampang and Tambunan, different from the current route that passes through the Kota Kinabalu city centre,” Pairin added.

Construction will start on April 16 this year and it is expected to be completed on April 15 2020.

He also said that the road would improve the education industry in Kiulu as it would be easier for students to go to schools.

There are currently three schools in the area, namely SK Poring, SK Tudan and SK Sungoi.

In his speech, Pairin also expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW), state Public Works Department (JKR) as well as Kiulu Assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai for their efforts in making the project a success.

Earlier in his speech, Joniston called on the people of Kiulu to repay the Barisan Nasional (BN) government by giving the party their full support in the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE14).

“This project carries a ¡¥huge¡¦ meaning. Therefore, we must also give our ¡¥huge support to the government,” Joniston said, adding that BN is the only party that can truly go far.

He also said that a master plan for Kiulu was currently in the works and that it would be disclosed very soon.

Among those present in the event were JKR Sabah Director Datuk Hj Amrullah Hj Kamal and KKLW secretary-general Datuk Borhan Dolah.