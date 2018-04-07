Sheda Miri to hold one-stop road show

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Property market in Sarawak is expected to remain active as demand for residential and commercial units continues.

As such, the prices of property are expected to continue to rise, Sheda Miri Branch Home and Property Road show organising chairman Yew Hui Wong said yesterday.

The road show will be held at the ground floor (old and new wings) of Bintang Mega Mall here from May 4 to 6.

“Our focal objective is to create a one-stop centre for potential buyers and investors by bringing together housing and property developers and financial institutions from Miri, Kuching, Bintulu and Kuala Lumpur in one place,” he said in a press conference at Gymkhana Club Miri.

The series of Sheda Miri branch home and property roadshow has gained popularity over the years attracting exhibitors and visitors interested in real estate and related financial products.

“Holding the exhibition in the most popular shopping mall during Miri May Fest will attract more local, outstation and even investors from Brunei or China,” he said.

This annual event offers a wide selection of real estate and financial offerings under one roof and the place to have all questions regarding current property market answered, assess competitors, discover the latest trends, designs and prices. According to Yew, owning a home is a basic necessity which constitutes the largest single investment for most people.

“Most tend to approach home buying with a mix of excitement and caution so at this road show, all those questions can be answered and potential buyers would be one step closer to securing their dream homes,” he added.