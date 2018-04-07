SLTA ready for Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) is all set to host the Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania (Final Qualifying) competition at the SLTA Tennis Centre next Monday.

SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew, who is the organising chairman of the event, said SLTA had been given the trust by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to host the competition for the sixth time.

“It has always been our pleasure to host this event because it is more easy to manage the players and officials because this is a inter-team competition.

“The players and officials have to display a high level of discipline and sportsmanship as they are representing their respective countries,” he said when contacted yesterday.

According to Liew, 16 countries would be participating in the event and each team comprises three players and one captain.

The participating teams are from Australia, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Pacific Oceania.

Each match shall comprise of two singles match and one doubles match.

Some of the teams have arrived in Kuching early to acclimatise themselves with the weather and facilities.

“We had some teams who came on Wednesday and by tomorrow, all teams should be in Kuching because we have the teams practice, team captains’ meeting and draws.

“After the JDC final qualifying, we will continue to host the Junior Fed Cup Asia/Oceania (Final Qualifying),” said Liew.

He is expecting the two events to be very interesting as all the players will be the top three ranked in their respective countries.

“The players will be very focused as they want to earn the tickets to the Grand Finals in Czech Republic in September,” added Liew.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan is expected to officiate at the opening of the JDC on April 9 at 8.30am.