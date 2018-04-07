SMK Bakong win state-level inter-centre weightlifting championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: SMK Bakong team from Baram emerged champions in the 4th state-level Inter-centre Weightlifting Championship at Star Mega Mall on Thursday.

With the victory, three-time champions SMK Bakong became the permanent owners of the challenge cup. They also won in 2015 and 2017.

“My team members had worked hard for this competition,” team manager Ariffin Alimin said.

He added that his team trained under strict discipline and members were resolute to win.

“However, we didn’t really expect to become champion, knowing we had the toughest rival in SMK Sibu Jaya team,” Ariffin admitted.

The 17-strong SMK Bakong Team bagged seven gold, five silver and one bronze medals.

Runner-up SMK Sibu Jaya team garnered four gold, two silver and five bronze.

Miri-Merbau team were third with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The competition was organised by Sarawak State Weightlifting Association in collaboration with Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council, Education Department and Star Mega Mall.

It attracted 100 students from schools in various parts of the state.

Sarawak Weightlifting Association president Gerald Rentap Jabu officiated at the prize-giving. Association deputy president Romeo Christopher Tegong, who is also the political secretary to the chief minister, was also present.