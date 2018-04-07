Tawau-Nunukan shipping problems brought to Liow’s attention

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The ruling by Jabatan Laut Malaysia not to allow the use of wooden cargo boats or ships to ferry imports and exports between Sabah and Indonesia (Tawau-Nunukan) was brought to the attention of the Federal Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai in Kuala Lumpur yesterday by the MCA Luyang State Assemblyman Datuk Hiew King Cheu.

The issue was primarily due to the safety reason for using smaller wooden crafts to transport heavy cargo.

The Jabatan Laut has advised the shipping operators to change to steel-made haul vessels for safer operations and the last extended date is set on June 2018 to comply with the ruling.

The Tawau Chamber of Commerce and the Indonesia Nunukan authority viewed that the time given is rather short and it is difficult to replace the wooden vessels before June 2018.

Tawau MCA Youth Chief William Chong Wei Liang sought help from Hiew who fully supported him.

Liow, after going through the papers and photographs, agreed to grant the extension up to the end of 2018.

This presents a good news for the sea transporters on the both sides of Malaysia and Indonesia.