Two brothers found guilty of drug trafficking

KOTA KINABALU: Two brothers, who were found guilty of trafficking in 293.04 grams of syabu, will know their fate on April 20 at the High Court here.

Justice Nurchaya Hj Arshad yesterday adjourned the sentencing of Tan Chun Cheng, 42, and Tan Choon Hui, 40, after finding them guilty under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The trial judge held that upon a consideration of all the evidence adduced as provided by Section 182A(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the court found that the prosecution had successfully proven the case beyond reasonable doubt.

However, she put off the sentencing due to the new law, that came into effect on the March 15, 2018.

The new law states that any person who contravenes any of the provisions of subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and shall be punished on conviction with death or imprisonment for life and shall, if he is not sentenced to death, be punished with whipping of not less than 15 strokes.

The two accused were alleged to have trafficked in the syabu in Penampang at 7.25pm on December 19, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun had called five witnesses to testify against the accused while both the siblings were the only defence witnesses.

The duo, who defended by counsel PJ Perira, had opted to give a sworn evidence in their defence.

Meanwhile, the same court reduced the jail terms of a man from 12 years to five years for a robbery conviction.

The judge allowed an appeal by Mohd Khairol Kamis, 28, to have his custodial sentence varied.

The court however maintained the appellant’s one stroke of the cane imposed by the lower court.

On October 12, 2017, the Sessions Court here sentenced the appellant to 12 years in prison plus one whipping after he pleaded guilty to robbing a man of a pack of cigarettes using a samurai sword at a supermarket at Taman Limauan in Kinarut, Papar on October 3, 2017.

The appellant was armed with a samurai sword when robbing the victim, who is one of the supermarket staff.

He was convicted under Section 392, punishable under Section 379, both of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The appellant, who was unrepresented, urged court to vary his jail by reducing his 12 years’ jail.

The appellant submitted that he was intoxicated when he committed the robbery but during the incident, he, who initially wore a mask to cover his face, had opened it when he saw the victim (the staff), who is also from his village.

The appellant said that he committed the robbery as he was depressed with his life and the community, which never gave him any chance to change his life soon after he came out from a rehabilitation centre.

He said that every time a crime happened in his village, he would be the one to be blamed and one of his friends had come to see him and made bad accusations against him.

The appellant added that he, who was fed up with the accusations, went to drink alcohol and committed the robbery.