Two teenage girls drown after falling into river

PENAMPANG: Two teenage girls drowned after falling into a river at Kampung Kibunut, here yesterday.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department said the victims, identified only as Dinda and Paulina, both 15, were pulled out of the water by divers around 3.13pm, about one hour after they were informed of the incident.

It is believed that both girls had slipped and fallen into the river during a family outing.

A distress call was made to the State Fire and Rescue Department operation centre at 1.50pm and 11 personnel from Kota Kinabalu and Penampang responded to the call.

The victims were found about seven metres from where they were first reported missing.

The bodies were later handed to the police for further action.