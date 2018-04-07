UNWTO to organise World Forum on Gastronomy tourism

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) world forum on Gastronomy tourism will take place from May 30 to June 1 in Bangkok, Thailand, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

According to a statement, this fourth edition of the “World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism” will specifically focus on harnessing the power of technology as a driver for sustainable growth.

It will also provide an excellent opportunity for leading experts in gastronomy tourism to discuss currents trends and challenges in the sector, exchange best practices and inspire discussion on intercultural dialogue, gastro diplomacy, and the importance of technology for sustainable gastronomy tourism, it said.

Like previous editions of the UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, this forum will explore gastronomy as the essence of culture and an element of intangible heritage and the interrelation between gastronomy and tourism that can enhance sustainable local development. – Bernama