Voters told to assess viability of Opposition manifesto

KUCHING: Petra Jaya incumbent Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof wants voters in Malaysia to assess whether the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election manifesto is viable or not.

Speaking to journalists here today, he said Malaysians ought to analyse for themselves rather than listening to what some quarters have to say about the manifesto.

Citing an example, Fadillah, who is Works Minister, said the Opposition manifesto pledged to abolish Goods and Services Tax (GST) if they become the next government.

He called upon Malaysians to assess whether such abolishment would be viable given that the revenue from GST was among the major sources of revenue to sustain the development of the country.

Fadillah said voters should also assess whether the opposition state governments in Peninsular Malaysia had fulfilled their promises made during the last general election.

He added that they should not follow blindly what others said but make their own assessment and judgment before casting their votes in this election.

He made these remarks when opening the World Mathematics Competition held at the Hilton Hotel here.