Works Ministry hopeful for ‘synergistic cooperation’ with Turkey in construction

KUCHING: The Ministry of Works is looking forward to a synergistic cooperation in the construction sector between Malaysia and Turkey.

Its caretaker minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said that this is part of the Malaysia-Turkey relationship, which includes the ongoing negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and upcoming Joint Economic Cooperation (JEC) in August.

Fadillah said that both countries are hopeful of a win-win situation in these collaborations.

“As a strong member of ASEAN, Malaysia would like to offer Turkey the opportunities to penetrate the ASEAN markets of 650 million people, which Malaysians are most familiar with and have an ease of travel within the region.

“Besides that, Malaysia is also looking at Turkey as a strategic partner in expanding the opportunities of accessing the West Asia and European region,” he said this at the dinner hosted for the inbound mission by the Ministry of Forest and Water Affairs; the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications; and the business delegation from Turkey to Sarawak at Pullman Hotel Kuching on Friday night.

Fadillah also further disclosed that he would like to invite Turkey to participate in the International Construction Week (lCW) next year to showcase and promote its products and services.

He told the delegates that ICW is one of the largest gatherings showcasing a full spectrum of the construction industry in South East Asia and that lCW 2018 held in March gathered more than 16,000 visitors.

He said that the three-day event had successfully matched potential investments, provided the platform for sharing of knowledge and networking among the participants.

Fadillah further explained to the delegates that Malaysia had effectively established a strong presence within the region and have successful working models, which he hoped to propose for the cooperation between Malaysia and Turkey.

The Deputy Undersecretary of the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs Turkey Chemal Nogay; the Deputy Undersecretary of Transport, Maritime affairs and Communication, Turkey Ahmed Selchuk Sut; Petros Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Hamid Bugo; and SCCI President Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg were among those present at the dinner.