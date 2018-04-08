AG gets three-year term extension

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s term as Attorney-General has been extended for three years until 2021.

Mohamed Apandi, 68, said his second term of service shall commence upon expiration of the first term contract on July 27, 2018.

“The new term will therefore expire on July 27, 2021,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp when asked to confirm his extension of service.

Asked on his feeling after the government agreed to extend his contract, Mohamed Apandi vowed to uphold the Rule of Law in the country and would work closely with stakeholders in the administration of justice for peace and harmony of the country.

Kelantan-born Mohamed Apandi was appointed as Attorney-General on July 27, 2015 replacing Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail whose tenure was terminated due to health reasons.

He graduated with a Bachelors of Law degree from University of London in 1972 and obtained his barrister-at-law from the Inner Temple, London, a year later.

Mohamed Apandi began his legal career as a magistrate at the Magistrates’ Court in Kuala Terengganu in 1973 and in 1975, he was appointed as director of the Legal Aid Bureau in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

He was a Federal Court Judge before being appointed as the Attorney-General.

As Attorney-General, Mohamed Apandi made his first court appearance on June 30, 2016 when he led the prosecution team in corruption cases involving Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon at the Penang High Court.

He also personally led the team in the government’s appeal against a landmark court ruling which declared Section 3 (3) of the Sedition Act 1948 as unconstitutional in a case of Sri Muda Assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafie, at the Federal Court on Feb 22, 2017. – Bernama