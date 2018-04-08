BN manifesto 2013: 77 pct fulfilled, says Fadillah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Seventy-seven per cent of the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto in the last general election has been fulfilled, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Petra Jaya incumbent said voters should compare the results of BN and the opposition to make a fair assessment before deciding who to support in this election.

“Do not follow your emotions. You should analyse and assess what the BN government and the opposition state governments – Penang and Selangor – have achieved,” he said when met by reporters after launching the World Mathematics Competition at Hilton Kuching yesterday.

Fadillah wondered how Malaysian voters could trust the election manifesto of Pakatan Harapan (PH) when some of the opposition leaders themselves had said that they might not be able to fulfill them all.

He said an election manifesto must be realistic and implementors are able to follow them through the next five years.

“The opposition can say anything they want but what we (BN) do is for the future of our country and our people. When we launch our manifesto, it is one that can be implemented for it will decide the future direction of the country.

“And together with the people, we develop our country. An election manifesto is not just to gain popularity but one that can be implemented,” he said.

For instance, the goods and services tax (GST), which was implemented in April 2015, is a major source of revenue for the country.

He added that GST, which replaced the Sales and Services Tax (SST), is a broad-based taxation system that helps Malaysia increase its revenue which can be used to develop the country.

“We also restructure the petrol subsidies with the expenditure saved to benefit the target group.”

Fadillah said one of the assistances the government is offering the low and middle income group is the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M).

As such, he believed that the BN manifesto for the 14th general election will benefit Malaysians at all levels irrespective of race and religion.

Earlier, he said the Petra Jaya election manifesto would be launched soon to focus on mainly infrastructure development and education.

He added the manifesto would be in line with the state government’s initiatives including improving roads and irrigation system.

“We will also focus on education, including helping teachers, students and parent-teacher associations (PTAs). Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) will also be emphasised,” he said.