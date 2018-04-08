BN manifesto is coalition’s pledge to the people – Tangau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: The newly launched Barisan Nasional (BN) Manifesto is the coalition’s ‘Aku Janji’ (pledge) to the rakyat, said Acting UPKO president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

It is not a manifesto of promises but one that is ready to be implemented, said Tangau when met at the Karnival Kerjaya Pemuda BN which was held in ITCC here today.

“Just give us the mandate and we will implement it,” he said adding that the BN manifesto for the 14th general election covers everyone which is why it is compiled into a very thick book and is not like the normal manifesto printed on a few pages.

He also said the inclusion of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) into the manifesto reflects BN’s commitment to the people in Sabah.

“What was also announced by the BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the launch of the manifesto on Saturday night is that the federal government is giving back to the state government the power to regulate natural gas produced in the state.

“This is something which is in the MA63 and this proves the federal government’s sincerity on the matter,” he stressed.

Meanwhile on the matter of UPKO’s candidacy for the 14th general election, Tangau was tight lipped as to the list of candidates the party will be fielding.

He however did confirm that there will be several new faces in UPKO’s lineup.