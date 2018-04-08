BN manifesto makes change of govt more real than ever – See

KUCHING: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will not help the BN to win the coming general election.

On the contrary, it will cost the BN dearly, making the change of federal administration more real than ever, said state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice chairman, See Chee How.

“According to (Tun) Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), the implementation of the 341 initiatives will cost the federal administration RM300 billion and he asked where Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is going to get that sum of money to fulfill those electoral pledges.

“Indeed, with the total government debts stood at RM687.43 billion as of end of September 2017, and government-guaranteed debts of RM226.88 billion, and the federal government is projected to pay RM30.88 billion in debt servicing charges alone. The federal government can ill-afford to borrow additional whooping RM300 billion. There is a likelihood of more repressive tax regime to burden all Malaysians,” See, who is Batu Lintang assemblyman said when commenting on the BN manifesto launched last night.

In addition, he said the BN manifesto has failed to address the rising costs of living of which Malaysians have found it hard to cope with their stagnant wages.

“And further, the BN manifesto have completely failed to address one main concern of all Malaysians, that is the effort or efforts to address mismanagement of public funds in particular and poor governance in general, that the incidence and magnitudes of corruption, leakages, wastages and abuses of public funds have caused Malaysians to lose their faith and confidence in our country’s institution.”

On the return of autonomy and rights to Sarawak and Sabah, See said the contrast is clear.

“The BN manifesto plainly states that ‘he rights of Sarawak and Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 will be realised by consensus’, without details. Does it mean that only some of the autonomous rights and powers will be returned to Sarawak and Sabah?”

On the contrary, See said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto is far more precise: “Return Sabah and Sarawak to the status accorded in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)” is one of the five pillars that guide the PH’s national agenda.

“It promises to set up a Cabinet Committee to review and monitor the implementation of the MA63 within 100 days of its administration and that the Committee is to provide details within six months, to immediately execute the measures which covers the legislative, administrative and fiscal measures to devolve the powers to Sarawak and Sabah.”

See said instead of vague promises as are in the BN manifesto, the Pakatan Harapan manifesto is committed to revive the true spirits of federalism, adding that it promises that the powers of all the states will be strengthened by decentralisation of powers and jurisdictions.

“To finance the bigger responsibilities, the Pakatan Harapan federal government will return to the states, at least 10 per cent of income tax generated in the states.

“The Pakatan Harapan manifesto has also promised that, in the first five years of the PH administration, 50 per cent on the national development expenditure will be ring-fenced for the five poorest states, namely Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis.

“Further, and in addition to the increase of petroleum royalty to Sarawak and Sabah to 20 per cent and equivalent, it also promised that up to 30 per cent of the national budget allocation for each year will be devoted to Sabah and Sarawak, true to the spirit of the agreement of our founding fathers.”

In conclusion, See believed that the PH manifesto has given Malaysians hope that the federal administration will rebuild the nation to her glorious future.

“Whereas, the BN manifesto that promises a greater Malaysia looks and sounds unrealistic.”