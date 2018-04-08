BN Sarawak will launch its GE14 manifesto tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) to be announced tomorrow will include more elements related to the state’s interests, said Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that besides the increase in matters pertaining to Sarawak, the state manifesto tomorrow would be in line with the BN manifesto launched yesterday.

“Just wait tomorrow (April 9, 2018),” Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak BN chairman, told reporters today when asked to elaborate on what would be included in the Sarawak BN manifesto.

Earlier Abang Johari officiated the ‘Sejiwa Senada 2018’ programme held at the Miri City Council (MBM) compound involving over 100 federal and state departments and agencies.

In his speech, Abang Johari said the BN manifesto announced by Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday showed the current BN leadership’s concern over the interests of Sarawak and Sabah.

Abang Johari said the willingness of the BN government to continue the negotiations to return the rights embodied under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to Sarawak and Sabah by consensus was the sincere commitment of the current Prime Minister compared to his predecessor.

Apart from matters related to MA63, he said the BN manifesto launched yesterday also touched on issue of the improvement of the telecommunications system in Sarawak and Sabah with the promised amount of RM2 billion, in line with the needs of both states.

Meanwhile, commenting on the long-term plan of the state government for the Miri division, Abang Johari said tourism and agriculture would be aggressively developed particularly in the Mulu and Sibuti National Parks.

At the same event, he also announced the state government’s RM100,000 allocation to rebuild Long Peluan Longhouse, Ulu Baram in Marudi, located more than 400 km from here.

The fire incident on Thursday afternoon has left 133 residents homeless with a 72-year-old man suffered injuries on his hands and body. – Bernama