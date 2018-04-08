BN Youth to launch manifesto on April 10

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth movement will launch a manifesto that is specially drawn up just for youths in the country.

It contains their aspirations and inputs, said Sabah BN Youth chief Yamani Hafez Musa.

The manifesto will be launched by BN Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin on April 10, he said when met after officiating the ‘Karnival Kerjaya Pemuda BN’ at the ITCC mall here today.

Hafez said Sabah BN Youth has contributed to the formulation of the manifesto through the submission of its input and points.

Meanwhile Acting PBS Youth Chief Christopher Mandut Acting PBS Youth chief Christpher Mandut when touching the BN Youth manifesto said it will be the first of its kind as there has not been one specifically for youths in past elections.

“Our hope is that it will attract the attention and support for BN by youths in Malaysia. I am confident that this will give the young voters the confidence and trust to support BN,” he said.

Christopher added that the input to the manifesto is based on the recommendations of the Youth colloquium held among BN component youth movements.

It was submitted by all BN component youth movements to the central leadership and compiled into the manifesto, he pointed out.

UPKO Youth chief Arthur Sen said that there will be four trusts in the manifesto which will be revealed during the launch on Tuesday.

“It will be a very good one for the youths and for the first time in the state and country’s political history that we have a specific manifesto for the youths. This means that BN Youth is working hard and that the government recognises the youth’s role.

“The BN Youth manifesto contains what is popular among the youths and what their needs and aspirations are.This is what we gathered from the TN50 sessions which is different from Wawasan 2020,” he said.

According to Arthur, in Wawasan 2020, the content is from the central leadership to the rakyat whereas in TN50, its is from bottom to the top, meaning that it is what the youths are requesting for.