Carving smiles for S’wak, Sabah

Barisan Nasional manifesto promises to create more opportunities, rights for Bornean states

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) in its 14th general election (GE14) manifesto pledged to create more opportunities and rights to Sarawak and Sabah to ensure the two states enjoy balanced and fair development.

Most importantly, the rights of Sarawak and Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 will be realised by consensus, something the people of both states have been asking decades ago.

The manifesto titled ‘With BN for a Greater Malaysia’, which was launched by Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here last night, also outlined plans by BN to bring Malaysia and the people to greater heights.

In the manifesto was a mechanism called ‘One Nation, One Price’ to abolish different price labeling of goods in the peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah.

The BN also pledged to provide a special fund for Sabah and Sarawak entrepreneurs.

In addition, the weapons capability of security forces stationed in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) and monitoring of land borders in Sabah and Sarawak through the Border Control Agency Malaysia (Aksem) would be enhanced.

BN pledged to build the Mukah and Lawas airports in Sarawak besides upgrading Sandakan Airport in Sabah.

In recognising the ethnic groups in the two states, BN promised to make a special allocation to train teachers and purchase instructional aids for teaching Iban and Kadazandusun language for the Iban Language Unit of Sarawak State Education Department and Kadazandusun Language Unit of Sabah State Education Department.

Additionally, BN promised to increase the number of officers that are related to Iban and Kadazandusun language services at the Ministry of Education, Sarawak State Education Department and Sabah State Education Department to ensure effective implementation, management of the two languages.

BN pledged to give a special allocation for the Kadazandusun Chair in Universiti Malaysia Sabah as well as creating special programmes and fund for native customary rights land survey, Dayak entrepreneurs and teaching of bumiputera ethnic language. It will also establish an Institute of Native and Indigenous People Studies at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and Universiti Malaysia Sabah. Among the other pledges and promises in the BN manifesto under the thrust ‘More Smiles in Sabah and Sarawak’ are:

Upgrading longhouses in Sarawak and water houses in Sabah

Strengthening transportation networks and interconnectivity in Sabah and Sarawak by upgrading 12,500 kilometres of rural roads

Continuing the water subsidy in rural Sabah

Incorporating more historical facts and perspective from Sabah and Sarawak

Building Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes in Tebedu, Sarawak and Kalabakan, Sabah

Building the Trans Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) worth RM4.3 billion

Upgrading the Sabah railway track from Halogilat to Tenom

Establishing three sewerage schemes in Sabah

Building five septic sludge plants in Sarawak

Supporting the Sarawak state government in implementing programmes under Unit for Other Religions (Unifor). — Bernama