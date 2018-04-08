DAP Sarawak to decide whether its candidates will use rocket logo in GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: It is up to DAP Sarawak to decide whether or not its candidates will contest under its signature rocket logo in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this was in view that the party has autonomy in Sarawak and therefore had the power and rights to make its own decision irrespective of the decision of its national party.

“We will decide during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak meeting tomorrow whether to use our logo for areas contested by DAP Sarawak or to use PKR logo like in Peninsular Malaysia,” he told a press conference at state DAP headquarters here today.

He was commenting on the decision made by DAP to use a common logo with all other component parties in PH this GE14.

PH advisor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday announced that PH candidates will contest under the PKR banner during the general election.

Chong, who is also state PH chairman, said the decision on which logo to use in Sarawak would be based on factors such as sentiments of voters and constituents.

“Many of us are confused whether we have to comply with the direction of DAP central executive committee (CEC).

“But whatever the decision and outcome, it will be decided solely by DAP Sarawak.”

Also present at the press conference was Chong’s special assistant Dr Kelvin Yii.