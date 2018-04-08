Developing potentials of youths through Scouts

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the Scout movement is an important medium that serves to develop the potential of the younger generation.

“One of the benefits is to form discipline, an important thrust in scout movement. In addition to that, scouts also learn to adopt open attitude towards cooperation and responsibility. The scout movement can also build humanity in the scouts as they are often involved in voluntary and charitable activities. The humanitarian nature will make them more attentive to others,” said Lee in a text-of-speech read by Kapitan Chai Kuen Ming at the Second Sarawak Scout Academy Messenger of Peace Gathering held at the Maritime Transport Training Institute (Matrain) in Kuala Baram here yesterday.

Lee emphasised that the scout movement is dedicated to bringing out the best in people helping especially the youths develop ethics, values, leadership and civic awareness.

“Scout movement also helps in developing strong social skills among its members. As such, those who have been appointed as team captains will be raised to be a good leader. While performing team activities, scouts learn skills to plan and carry out tasks. All of these skills can also help to build up their confidence interacting with others,” said Lee.

The event organised by the Malaysian Scouts Federation (Sarawak Branch) saw participation of over 1,000 scouts and leaders from Sarawak, Sabah, Federal Territory of Labuan, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, United States of America, Singapore and Japan.

“This gathering portrays peace and unity among the scouts and such programme is very good in an effort to forge closer ties with each other. I hope this could be a great avenue for participants to widen their network and enhance their skills and capabilities in various fields,” Lee added.

Among the activities held during the event were exhibitions from government agencies and schools, knot games, colouring contest and environmental competition.

Also present was newly appointed Sarawak Scout Chief Commissioner Captain Zainuddin Tan Sri Hamdan.