Don’t get involved in political activities, navy men told

LUMUT: Navy personnel have been reminded not to get involved in political activities ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14).

Navy commander Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said all personnel should adhere to Armed Forces regulations, including not getting actively involved with any political party.

“As security personnel, we have to safeguard the national security without engaging in any political elements or campaigning during the course of our work.

“However, votes are secret, and we strongly encourage all members to come out and vote wisely, without being influenced by elements which can affect the country’s well-being,” he said.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Fair Winds and Following Seas 2018 event at the Shariff Hall of the Naval base here, yesterday.

Almost 1,000 Navy veterans were feted at the event, in recognition of their services and dedication to the country.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman also presented Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Premium Savings Certificates and certificates of appreciation to the retired personnel present.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Kamarulzaman said personnel who wished to return to their hometown to vote would be given unrecorded leave on polling day.

He said those who were on duty overseas or far away from the polling centres would be allowed to vote by post.

“We continue to encourage all Navy personnel overseas to do early voting via post, and it is the Navy’s responsibility to provide the appropriate facilities to personnel to carry out their responsibilities to the country,” he said. — Bernama