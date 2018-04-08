I am still fit, ready to defend Santubong for BN if renominated – Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: Santubong incumbent Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says he is still fit and ready to be renominated as a candidate, if he is chosen to defend Santubong parliamentary constituency for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“My normal blood pressure checked by medical personnel at a local carnival and expo here indicated that I am also in clean bill of health. I am fit and ready to stand again if the top Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders nominate me as candidate again in the coming GE14. But I leave my fate to them,” he said when met by reporters after officiating a mini carnival and expo event organised by Kolej Sidma Sarawak at Kampung Sejingkat Hilir.

In noting that his blood pressure reading for systolic and diastolic reading was normal, similar to the reading in that of a fit 30 years old man, Wan Junaidi said his recent cholesterol level and reading was also below 5 mmol/L (normal cholesterol reading indicator.

Wan Junaidi who is the caretaker deputy minister of of Natural Resources and Environment, said that he felt good and healthy despite having to discharge all the official duties that he had to do even though Parliament had just dissolved on Saturday.

“At this function, I never sought the community leaders to announce his support for me to be renominated again. But I thanked them for their kind thoughts and If I am nominated, I will stand and if I win, I will continue to serve the people in this constituency,” he said.

On election preparation, he disclosed that the BN machinery in the parliamentary constituency of Santubong – which covers state constituencies of Tanjung Dato, Pantai Damai to Demak Laut – is 100 per cent ready and many meetings had been carried out by the party branches under these state constituencies.

“All our men,women and youth members in parliamentary constituency have done their checking on every aspect of work related to GE14. In other words, we are in full swing,” he added.

Among those present at the carnival and expo were the chairman of Kolej Sidma Marzuki Umi, Kampung Sejingkat Hilir community leader Penghulu Adema Mohamad and others were also present at the carnival and expo.