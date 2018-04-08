Instant karma for snatch thief after snatching woman’s handbag

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A snatch thief got some instant karma when he fell off the roof of a house at Jalan Wan Alwi while attempting to flee the scene after snatching a handbag from a woman at a residential area here yesterday.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspect was seriously injured to his neck and was reported to be unconscious after he fell from the roof and landed into a laundry room, before being apprehended by the public.

Dev Kumar pointed out that the suspect was said to have grabbed the victim’s bag in front of her rented house while she was opening the gate, during the 10.48pm incident.

“The 26-year-old was approached by the suspect from behind and covered her mouth and was dragged her to the front gate.

“A quick struggle ensued as the victim tried to fight back but the suspect acted by punching face several times causing her to fall to the ground, and grabbed the victim’s handbag before escaping,” Dev Kumar said when contacted today.

He noted that the suspect attempted to escape by climbing the back of the adjacent house before falling off the roof and landed into a laundry room.

The suspect was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and is warded at the Red Zone.