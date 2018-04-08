KD Sri Indera Sakti at Sim Kheng Hong Port for open day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Some 15,000 people are expected at KD Sri Indera Sakti open day which ends today (April 8).

The 4,450-tonne, 100-metre long and 15-metre wide multi-role support ship of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) based in the Lumut Naval Base is presently docking at the Sim Kheng Hong Port here.

Known as one of the biggest ships in TLDM, KD Sri Indera Sakti will be departing for Lumut tomorrow (April 9).

Members of the public took turns to tour the ship by the hundreds before 10am yesterday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian officially launched the KD Sri Indera Sakti open day after 11am.

Following the launch, Dr Sim thanked TLDM for anchoring at the port, which was named after his late father.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president believed that the open day would provide a platform for Sarawakians especially children to learn more about the role and duty of TLDM.

He said it would be good for the community to gain better understanding of what TLDM had sacrificed for the country.

He was hoped that young individuals may be inspired to join the navy when they grow up.

Dr Sim added that parents should bring their children to visit the ship and perhaps encourage the young ones to join the navy one day.

Prior to Kuching, KD Sri Indera Sakti docked at Sandakan, Tawau and Bintulu.