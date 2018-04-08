Kelantan, Pahang, Kedah dissolve respective state assemblies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more states – Kelantan, Pahang and Kedah yesterday dissolve their respective State Legislative Assemblies following the dissolution of the 13th Parliament.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Friday announced the dissolution of Parliament effective yesterday to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14), in contrast to the normal announcement and dissolution on the same day.

Najib’s announcement was followed by the announcement by five states on Friday, namely, Sabah, Perlis, Malacca, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, and an additional three states as of 6pm yesterday.

The dissolution of the Kelantan State Assembly was announced yesterday by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob after it was consented by Kelantan Regent Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra following an audience with the latter in the national capital last night.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had given his consent to dissolve the Pahang State Assembly to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob in an audience at 12.30pm yesterday at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan, Pahang.

The Menteri Besar of Kedah, Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah was given the consent by the Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah at Istana Darul Aman here to dissolve the Kedah State Assembly yesterday.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng would meet the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas on Monday (April 9) to get his approval for the dissolution of the Penang State Assembly.

For Selangor, a dissolution ceremony would be held at Istana Alam Shah, Klang on Monday at 10.30am, after the consent of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is received.

The dissolution of the Perak State Assembly will be held at a ceremony at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar at 10am on Monday.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah had agreed to make an announcement on the dissolution of the Perak State Assembly.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman was scheduled for an audience with Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin on Wednesday (April 11) at Istana Syarqiyyah in Kuala Terengganu to get his approval for the dissolution of the Terengganu State Assembly. — Bernama