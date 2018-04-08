Ling keeps mum on his candidacy for Miri Parliamentary seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong remained tight-lipped when enquired whether he is tipped to replace Dr Michael Teo as candidate for Miri Parliamentary seat.

“I have no idea nor what to say about that. It is best to wait for announcement by PH top leaders,” Ling told The Borneo Post after a fund raising dinner hosted by Democratic Action party here last night.

During the dinner, Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei mentioned that PH top leaders may look for new candidate for Miri seat following voices that are against incumbent Dr Teo to seek for re-election.

On possible candidates for Miri parliamentary seat, Wong said Baru Bian could be named as the candidate to represent PKR.

“However, if Baru Bian refused, we will suggest Alan Ling Sie Kiong as the possible candidate to represent PKR,” Wong said.

Ling was elected as the Piasau assemblyman after he defeated then Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president and deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Dr George Chan Hong Nam in 2011.

However, in the 2016 state election, he lost to Datuk Sebastian Ting by a majority of 2,112 votes, when he was only able to poll 5,687 votes, while Ting managed to obtain 7, 799 votes.