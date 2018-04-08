‘Malaysia Turkey’s gateway into Asean’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Works Ministry is looking forward to having synergistic cooperation in the construction sector between Malaysia and Turkey.

Its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was a part of the Malaysia-Turkey relationship which includes the on-going negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Joint Economic Cooperation (JEC) in August.

Fadillah said both countries were hopeful of a win-win situation in those collaborations.

“As a strong member of Asean, Malaysia would like to offer Turkey the opportunity to penetrate the Asean markets of 650 million people whom Malaysians are most familiar with, and ease of travel within the region.

“Malaysia is also looking at Turkey as a strategic partner in expanding opportunities of accessing the West Asia and European markets,” he said at a dinner for a Turkish delegation comprising officers from its Ministry of Forest and Water Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, and businessmen here on Friday.

He also invited Turkey to participate in the International Construction Week (ICW) in Kuala Lumpur in March next year to showcase and promote their products and services.

ICW will showcase a full spectrum of the construction industry in South East Asia. It will attract more than 16,000 visitors.

Fadillah said the three-day event would be able to match potential investments and provide a platform for sharing of knowledge and networking amongst the participants.

“Based on our 54 years of strong bilateral relations, l believe that our synergistic cooperation and collaboration in the construction industry will facilitate a profitable outcome in our trade and investments for our mutual benefits,” he said.

Deputy Undersecretary of Turkey’s Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs, Chemal Nogay, responded positively to Fadillah’s suggestion and proposals.

He said that he is optimistic that their visit to Malaysia would further strengthen relationship between the two countries and also the business communities.

Nogay said Turkey wanted to expand its horizon and was willing to collaborate with Malaysia’s business communities through joint ventures in any future feasible business undertaking.

“We are willing to learn and share our expertise with our Malaysian counterparts for mutual benefits, and to accept Malaysia business players to our country,” he said.

Turkey’s Deputy Undersecretary of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communication Ahmed Selchuk Sut, Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, and Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg were also present at the dinner.