Market to stay cautious

Market was bearish and volatile last week as the US-China trade wars intensifies with both countries slapping each other with import tariffs. Bursa Malaysia and most other market globally fell sharply last Wednesday.

The market rebounded the day after but the FBM KLCI failed to close higher on a week to week basis. Furthermore, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has announced parliament to be dissolved to pave way for the 14th General election. The benchmark index fell 1.4 per cent in a week to 1,837.01 points last Friday.

Trading volume has risen last week particularly last Wednesday when the market fell sharply.

The average daily trading volume rose to 2.5 billion shares as compared to two billion two weeks ago.

The average daily trading value increased to RM2.3 billion from RM2.1 billion. This indicates more lower-priced stocks were being traded.

In the FBM KLCI, decliners beat gainers six to one last week. The top gainers for the week were YTL Corporation Bhd (5.9 per cent in a week to RM1.43), Telekom Malaysia Bhd (3.1 per cent to RM5.38) and Petronas Gas Bhd (0.8 per cent to RM17.98). The top decliners were Press Metal Bhd (10.9 per cent to RM3.85), Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd (9.5 per cent to RM1.81) and AMMB Holdings Bhd (5.1 per cent to RM3.69).

Global markets performances were mixed last week. Asian markets were generally bearish and European and UK markets closed higher. The US markets fell marginally lower despite the trade war against China.

The US dollar Index, that represents the US dollar against a basket of major currencies, remained firm from last week at 90.1 points last Friday.

The Malaysian ringgit has also remained firm against the US dollar at RM3.87/US dollar last Friday.

In the commodities market, Gold (COMEX) increased marginally higher in a week. The price rose only 0.8 per cent in a week to US$1,337.30 an ounce.

However, brent crude oil fell 3.5 per cent to $66.93 a barrel. In the local market, crude palm oil rebounded and closed 3.2 per cent higher at RM2,503 per metric tonne on stronger demand.

The FBM KLCI fell below the immediate support level of the sideways trading range at 1,830 points temporarily.

The price immediate rebounded closed above this level last Friday. Thin indicates that there is still support in the market.

Technically, the FBM KLCI is bearish in the short term but is still bullish in the longer term. The index is above the short term 30-day moving average and below the long term 200-day moving average.

This indicates that the index is in a major consolidation. Furthermore, the FBM KLCI has gone in to the Ichimoku Cloud indicator. This indicates the market is uncertain and directionless.

Momentum indicators indicates strong bearish momentum. The RSI and Momentum Oscillator indicators are below their mid-levels and generally declining.

Furthermore, the MACD indicator is below its moving average and the FBM KLCI is trading near the bottom band of the expanding Bollinger Bands indicator.

The market is going to remain cautious as Malaysians prepare themselves for the 14th General Election. Furthermore, the trade sparring between US and China may continue.

Technically, the trend is bearish in the short term and immediate resistance is at 1,840 points.

If the FBM KLCI fails to break above this resistance level, the trend may remain bearish and the index may test the support level 1,800 points.

However, if the index climbs above this level expect the index to continue trending sideways between 1,840 and 1,870 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as an investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.