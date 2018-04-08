Mental patient feared drowned off Batu Buruk

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man was feared drowned at Batu Buruk Beach after undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), here yesterday.

The victim, Wan Mohd Azren Wan Abdullah, 32, from Dungun and staying in Panji Alam here, was said to be suffering from a mental illness and was receiving treatment at HSNZ before escaping to the beach in the incident after 9pm.

A witness, Syed Mohamad Shamsuddin, Tuan Azam, 50, said during the incident he was in the emergency unit of the hospital when he heard a woman shouting and saw the victim running out, and he gave chase.

“Midway, he took off his shirt and sarong and ran nude to the beach and went straight into the water. I immediately contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),” he said when met by reporters at the scene on Friday.

Kuala Terengganu JBPM chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said JBPM received a call at 9.38pm and arrived 13 minutes later to conduct a search for the man. — Bernama