M’sian killed, 13 others injured in accident on Karak highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian was killed and 13 other individuals were injured in an accident at Kilometre 30.9 of the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Expressway near here yesterday.

A spokesman at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said received a distress call at about 3.30pm on an accident involving a bus and a lorry.

He said an engine from the Selayang Fire and Rescue station was then sent to the scene.

“The accident involved 12 Singapore nationals and two locals. All the injured were sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. — Bernama

