PKR has not finalised GE14 candidates for Sarawak, including Miri – Baru

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has not finalised its 14th General Election candidates for Sarawak, including the Miri Parliamentary constituency, said state PKR chairman Baru Bian.

Baru, who is Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said the candidates would be announced by the Pakatan Harapan top leadership soon.

“As far as PKR is concerned we have not finalised the names of candidates in Sarawak,” Baru told reporters during a walkabout at Old Men street Miri.

He was commenting on a news report where Dr Teo had announced during a fund raising dinner last night that he was seeking re-election.

Baru said Dr Teo was just excited to contest in the general election again, which resulted in the latter expressing his intention to seek re-election, although the party had not finalised its candidates list yet.

Present were state DAP secretary, Alan Ling Sie Kiong and state sssemblyman for Pujut, Dr Ting Tiong Choon.