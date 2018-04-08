Some 2,000 young Sarawakians join ‘Jelajah Milenia’ programme

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Some 2,000 young Sarawakians joined the ‘Jelajah Milenia’ programme held at Plaza Merdeka Shopping Mall here today.

This half-day event was an initiative to engage individuals aged between 10 and 30 to better understand national policies towards developing a progressive nation.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman launched the event on behalf of Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to Jelajah Milenia secretary Muhammad Syukri Ibrahim, Sarawak has registered the most number of participants thus far.

He said similar programme took place in Perlis with only 1,000 participants while Johor recorded 800 people, Malacca – 1,200 and Pahang – 1,300.

“It is a new record in Sarawak with 2,000 participants today,” he said, adding that among those present were students, undergraduates as well as representatives from non-governmental organisations and various government departments and agencies.