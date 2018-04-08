State civil servants will also enjoy additional annual salary increment – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that state civil servants will also enjoy an additional annual salary increment.

He said the additional annual salary increment for the state civil service would be matching the one announced by the federal government on April 4.

The chief minister announced this over-the-air in an interview by Radio Televisyen Malaysia at its studio at the Sejiwa Senada expo site today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on April 4 during his visit to Sarawak said he is counting on the Sarawak state government to match the additional annual salary increment for 2018 for the civil servants announced by Putrajaya that day.

Najib announced the good news when addressing about 10,000 civil servants at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (MAPPA XVI).

He said this in his speech at the closing ceremony of community chiefs and leaders development and leadership seminar in Miri later that afternoon.

Najib said this move was to show the government’s appreciation to the civil servants for their performance and productivity, as well as contributions to the civil service.

“I hope the State Government and Abang Jo (Sarawak Chief Minister) will follow suit,” he was quoted saying then.

The prime minister also said he would leave it to the chief minister to decide if the additional increase is also extended to Ketua masyarakat and Ketua kaum (Community chiefs and leaders).

Congress of Union of Employees in the Public And Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda welcomed the announcement and said it reflects appreciation of the civil service in putting the country on the right track.