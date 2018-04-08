Tilapia – the wonder fish

TILAPIA is a Latinised version of a word taken from the African Tswana (Bantu) language, ‘thiape’, meaning fish. How many of us have eaten tilapia, served in various dishes?

It is the most frequently eaten variety of fish in the United States, where it is found in the coastal waters of Florida or farmed to produce 10,000 tonnes each year. The total annual United States consumption of this fish is over 2.5 million tonnes!

A historical fish

Andrew Smith, a Scottish zoologist, first gave this species its name in 1840, when he observed it as a freshwater fish living in lakes, ponds, shallow rivers, and sometimes in brackish waters. Tilapia include many species of fish, dating back to early Egyptian and even Biblical times in the Sea of Galilee. Ancient Egyptians used aquaculture to breed them for food and the Nile tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) is seen both in hieroglyphics and painted on tomb walls.

In Biblical times, the Galilean Comb (Tilapia galilaea) or Saint Peter’s fish is still caught by local fishermen today. There are very many varieties, to include hybrids, for they compose a hundred or more species of cichlid fish.

Shapes and sizes

Unlike the sole and plaice flatfish that swim laterally along the seabed, tilapia are vertical swimmers, with long dorsal fins abruptly ending before the tailfin. With one nostril on each side of its forehead, its face is dominated by its upward curving lower lip. It is its bodily slenderness that likens it to flatfish. In its jaws, a conical set of teeth is used to excellent effect when feeding.

In their native environment, free-ranging tilapia can vary much both in length and body weight. I say ‘free-ranging’ advisedly as these fish are also farmed and, like chicken, they may be of two sorts. No wonder that they are known as ‘aquatic chicken’.

The Nile tilapia is the largest of the species, up to 60cm long and approaching 4.3kg in weight. The Blue tilapia (Oreochromis aureus) is up to 46cm long but usually measures 16cm and weighs 2kg. The Mozambique tilapia is slightly smaller, in both length and weight.

Their colourings can vary considerably from one species to another and their flesh is also of different colours. The Nile tilapia has quite a dark colour, unlike the commercially farmed hybrids, whose flesh has a reddish and more visually appealing colouration.

Non-carnivorous fish

Tilapia feed only on plants but especially algae, for they are true vegetarians. They also consume large quantities of floating aquatic plants such as duckweed and other submerged plants, thereby reducing oxygen-depleted debris in rivers.Whilst essentially freshwater, river fish, they have adapted to other environments such as the Salton Sea in California.

There, in high saline concentrations of lake water, they survive when other introduced species have perished.

Breeding

Tilapia are prolific breeders. Once the female’s eggs are fertilised, she holds them in her mouth until the hatchlings appear and have devoured their own yolks. However, not a great deal is actually known about the tilapia’s breeding habits.

Man’s role

Whilst tilapia’s natural predators may be fish eagles, kingfishers and herons, man has used them to good effect, mostly as waterway algae-controls. In Arizona in the United States, they are used to keep canals clear of algae so that these sources of urban drinking water are kept free. By reducing algae and other forms of aquatic vegetation, water purification costs are reduced. In other American states and in Thailand, tilapia are used instead of metal-based algaecides; thus reducing the amount of oxygen depletion in water.

In Kenya, these fish have been introduced to vast reservoirs, the latter created for hydroelectric power generation, to control mosquito populations, for these insects lay their eggs on the floating plants to be consumed by tilapia. Thus, the number of female mosquitos, the very vectors of malaria, are reduced.

Aquaculture

North African countries have developed commercial fish farming on a large scale for tilapia are fast-growing and can withstand high stocking densities. Again, in Asia, they are farmed and valued for their palatability, served cooked on our plates. Freshwater lakes in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines are increasingly used by fish-farmers. China is the largest commercial tilapia producer in the world, at 1.3 million tonnes a year, with Egypt following second at half a million tonnes.

Commercially bred tilapia in fish ponds are mostly males, for they are larger and meatier than females, and can fetch a better price. The fish is filleted and prepacked for refrigerated export. Alas, 60 per cent of a single tilapia fish is non edible wastage, but it is processed into bone meal for use as agricultural fertiliser and as pet food. Tilapia, because of their short lifespan and their vegetarian diet, do not accumulate mercury, and thus this metal is not passed up the food chain.

Invasive fish

Most species of tilapia will perish when water temperatures fall from 17 to 11 degrees Celsius and, thus, they are seldom found in temperate latitudes, apart from the Blue tilapia, which has a tolerance down to 7 degrees Celsius. The latter species may only be found in the warmer waters discharged from nuclear electric power stations.

In some parts of Australia and in South Africa, tilapia are considered an invasive species but to most of the African continent, the benefit of eating freshly caught tilapia provides villagers with an important source of protein that they would otherwise lack in their diet. As importantly, this fish is low in carbohydrates, calories, sodium and saturated fats.

Incredible discovery

Recently, albeit briefly, I mentioned this discovery in my column of thesundaypost entitled ‘Global scientific snippets’. In the seaside city of Fazela, in northeast Brazil, second and third degree burn patients have been treated with strips of sterilised tilapia skins. Normally such burns are treated with a silver sulphide cream and covered with gauze before bandaging. This treatment is performed on a daily basis with agonising effect for the patient.

It was through fantastic work last year at the Brazilian University of Ceara, that tilapia skins first were sterilised, then treated by radiation techniques in Sao Paulo to rid them of viruses, so that, after refrigeration, these fish skins could be applied to human burn victims.

The tilapia’s skin contains high amounts of certain collagen proteins and also moisture. In a clinical trial, a local fisherman was badly burned on his arms by a gas bottle explosion on his boat and he opted to have treated tilapia skins sewn to his arms.

He no longer faces daily agony in having bandages removed and his skin is healing faster than conventional methods of treatment. Based on this treatment, tilapia skins have been used by vets in California to treat the pads of two black bears and one mountain leopard that were caught up in that state’s forest infernos last year.

In short, the once unknown tilapia has many parts to play in the history of mankind and, moreover, today in our lives. Enjoy your fillet of tilapia but remember that the discarded rest of the fish is being used to good effect in our 21st century world. It is, indeed, a wonder fish.