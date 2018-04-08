Way of the Fighting Fists

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

THE sounds of deep breathing can be a bit intimidating if you have never been to a martial arts school before – much like the hissing of a snake.

And these are the sounds you are likely to hear the moment you step into the martial arts school of sifu Eric Ling in Kuching.

Sibilant as it may be to the ear, diaphragmatic breathing where every inhalation and exhalation is maximised, is an important part of the kung fu training he conducts.

Fortunately, this breathing regime is quite familiar to me – and it also tells me I was at the right place to meet sifu Eric Ling, a martial artist and teacher of Fokien White Crane Kung Fu, an ancient Southern China martial arts and self- defence technique.

The focal point of this Chinese Traditional Martial Art (TCMA) and its techniques, used in arm-to-arm combat, is to strike the opponent in the quickest possible way as a form of defence and attack.

Sifu Ling who has been practising TCMA for more than 40 years, specialising in the White Crane discipline, is still actively running his class despite recuperating from back surgery.

He assumes a relaxed posture, preferring to sit while explaining the fighting techniques and imparting his knowledge to the students.

During a break from training, he told thesundaypost he not only teaches White Crane, a fighting technique that mimics the movements of the bird, but also one other TCMA known as the Fighting Fist technique, hence the name of his school — Hua Quan Dao or The Way of Chinese Fist.

According to sifu Lee, these TCMAs will help practitioners deal with any form of confrontation — defensive or offensive — and get out of situations that could cause hurt or injuries.

He said it’s very practical and useful when you have a confrontation and need to defend yourself, adding: “Of course, we hope practitioners will not use the skills learnt for the wrong reasons as that will defeat the whole purpose of learning the martial arts and their philosophies.” According to sifu Ling, mastering any form of martial arts required a high level of physical condition and discipline, noting that these attributes will give practitioners the energy and grit to train and be effective.

He also pointed out that the techniques he teaches are practical and suited to modern times.

“To be good, you must practise diligently — the same routine day in and day out. You need to be committed, perseverant and determined.

“However, as we don’t use this form of fighting unless very necessary, we must adhere to its philosophy that teaches respect and humility. Only then can you change in the way you see yourself and your family and relate to others and the environment.”

Self-control

He said in any martial arts, once you mastered the techniques, you could become “a human weapon” and as such, self-control is important otherwise you could hurt others or yourself.

“Be always mindful about what you have been taught,” he stressed.

Sifu Ling said he tells his students they are trained not to hurt others but defend themselves and avoid confrontation.

“I believe practising Hua Quan Dao martial arts and their philosophies will make you a better person and give you a better quality of life.”

The right teacher

Richard Dean from Denver, Colorado, USA, is very much into the traditional form of combat.

He is a keen practitioner of the White Crane and Fighting Fist techniques.

He told thesundaypost he has been learning various forms of martial arts since 2003 and found them more or less the same until someone told him about sifu Ling in 2007.

“I was told of his reputation in Crane fighting techniques,” he recalled.

Dean got in touch with sifu Ling and after learning from him, realised the White Crane and Fighting Fist techniques were what he had been looking for.

“I knew I had found the right teacher who could teach me this form of martial arts. What impress me are how the fighting techniques can be used in close quarter arm-to-arm combat. I find these very practical and effective in a real fighting situation.

“What I learned from sifu Eric are the right defending and attacking techniques. His philosophy blends well with what I want in a fighting discipline.”

Dean said he is truly blessed to have met someone like sifu Ling, adding that the hospitality shown by him and fellow students made him feel at home.

He hoped this traditional martial art could be preserved and taught to future generations.

Improving techniques

Jason Thomas Chew, one of sifu Ling’s faithful lieutenants and second in command, trains an hour a day, perfecting his breathing techniques as well as the defensive and offensive moves.

“We train with sifu Ling on Thursday and Saturday, learning from our mistakes to improve and get better.”

He said to build up skills and confidence, there were many co-ordinated moves to learn and master such as manoeuvrability, agility, speed and timing, pointing out that a well-conditioned physique is equally important.

According to Chew, in the absence of an upgrading system, sifu Ling will evaluate whether a student is ready for advanced training and if so, he will invite the student to join the senior class.

“Thanks to sifu’s generosity in sharing his knowledge, I would say the next generation of Hua Quan Dao practitioners will do well.

“But I think it will be hard though to replace sifu – you know, finding the right person to pass his knowledge to. A lot of dedication, patience and attention to details is required to capture the essence of this martial art and put it into practice.” Chew said besides the martial art itself, a wholesome character is important too and sifu Ling has always emphasised on doing the right thing and helping others.

“This is something, I think, needs to be continued and imparted to the next generation.”

Self-defence skills

Pay TV executive Journei Chong is not only a marathon runner but she also practises martial art together with her husband at sifu Ling’s school.

She spends 10 to 30 minutes on basic drills after jogging in the morning or afternoon.

“I joined the class because I was looking for applicable self-defence skills. Due to my job, I often walk by myself at an empty car park, and practising martial arts gives me confidence and keeps me alert to my surroundings,” the 29-year-old said.

To Chong, practising martial arts is a good way to stay healthy.

“Through martial arts, we are trained not only physically but mentally as well. Apart from the health benefits, we learn to be confident in self-defence as well as patient and polite to others.”

Meanwhile, Abraham Melai who has learnt various forms of martial arts, said he originally wanted to only learn the Crane and Fighting Fist techniques but discovered the philosophies of these TCMAs along the way.

“To me, practising martial arts is a way to discover the roots of various traditional cultures, practices and way of life.

“Discovering ourselves is part of a personal quest to find balance in body, mind and soul, and understand the purpose in life and the existence of the universe,” said the 42-year-old marketing executive in property development.

He said having the chance to train with sifu Ling is a high point of his martial arts journey.

Abraham added that under Ling’s training, he has learnt more about TCMA styles, the people from whom these styles originated, their philosophies and cultural heritage.

“Right now, I reckon I’m the only non-Chinese student in the Hua Quan Dao senior class. It has been — and still is — an honour. Of course, earning the trust, acceptance and respect from kung fu fraternity isn’t without pain. But no pain, no gain.”

Abraham said he personally felt TCMAs should be practised in today’s society as part of a person’s growth areas in social development and urban living.

“If mastered, it helps a person to be patient, humble and dependable.