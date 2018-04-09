Army personnel urged to continue supporting BN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on the army personnel of the Hutan Melintang camp to continue supporting the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk member of Parliament, said their support was important to continue with the planned development in the army camp.

”I hope when hari raya arrives (referring to GE14), that day … is very important for us to ensure our camps are being supported by the same government to enable Hutan Melintang camp to become the best camp in the country,” said the Home Minister.

He said this when launching the Hutan Melintang Camp Family Day at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Hutan Melintang, here yesterday.

Also present were Army Field Commander (West) Lt Gen Datuk Azizan Md Delin, Second Infantry Division commander Major Gen Datuk Mohd Ramli Jaafar, Second Infantry Brigade commander Brig Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaafar, Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya and Bagan Datuk district officer Datuk Hamzah Hussin.

About 1,700 personnel, including from the 23rd Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), Ipoh and the Third Battalion Royal Artillery Regiment (RAD), Kamunting as well as family members participated in the camp’s family day.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid announced a donation of RM100,000 to the Hutan Melintang Camp Regiment Welfare Fund which was handed over by Hamzah to Mohd Nizam.

The Hutan Melintang camp was opened on Sept 16 last year and would accommodate 5,000 officers and men in stages.

Ahmad Zahid also joined in several telematches, including the crowd puller, multi purpose armoured vehicles event at the Family Day. — Bernama