Batang Lupar ‘Sentuhan Rakyat’ sales a huge success

SEBUYAU: The ‘Sentuhan Rakyat Sales Programme’ of Batang Lupar parliamentary constituency held here yesterday received overwhelming response from the local community with about 1,000 people present.

The programme, into its third edition, was held for the first time here after the inaugural launch in Pusa, followed by Beting Maro and Maludam under Lingga state constituency.

It is organised by Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and local supermarkets.

The promotion involved many products including daily essentials and groceries such as flour, chicken, fish, eggs, rice and cooking oil which are sold below market prices.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim said the programme had real impact on ther local community, especially in reducing their financial burden when buying household necessities.

“This is the government’s promise of ‘the people first’ concept and its concern about the people faced with high cost of living.”

Wheat flour, which was sold at 0.15sen per kilo, was among items highly in demand.