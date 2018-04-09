BDA taking anti-littering fight seriously — BDA GM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) is taking 2018 as the year to fight litterbugs.

Its general manager Rodziah Morshidi admits that the campaign is not an easy task as it needs the support of all parties in Bintulu in order to succeed.

“It’s getting tougher as the town gets bigger and the people’s demands and needs are increasing.

“So BDA needs loyal partners like MLNG (Malaysia LNG), Forca (Federation of Registered Chinese Association) and others to work together and utilise their resources,” she said at a tree-planting ceremony to mark BDA’s 40th anniversary at Tasik Muhibah here yesterday.

According to her, the anti-litter walk will also be held in Tatau District on April 28.

She said the event is to show that BDA is committed to make Bintulu clean and pretty.

“No one likes to visit dirty places. If we go overseas we always come back with good stories of other towns, we don’t talk about bad things,” said Rodziah.

She thus called on the people to work together with BDA in the fight against litterbugs, saying BDA will issue compounds on the spot to those caught littering.

Admitting that fighting litterbugs is not easy, she said it would be easier with the support of the community acting as the eyes and ears of BDA by informing the authority if they spot irresponsible parties flouting the law.

“It is very clear to me that people don’t appreciate hygiene and the beauty of the town.

“You just go to the boulevard stretch and along the coastal road.

“You can see people gathering around with cans of drinks which they will throw away indiscriminately, and they are doing it every night, more so on weekends.

“That is where we need the public to be together with us. If they cannot remind them verbally, take pictures and send them to us. We will ambush and catch them in the act,” Rodziah reminded.

She added that although litterbugs are everywhere and not just in Bintulu, she was proud to note that Bintulu is cleaner than other towns in the state.

“There is a sign of improvement, in terms of educating the people. It needs to be boosted from time to time,” she said, adding that it takes a long time to instil the right mindset in people.

Rodziah was glad to note that they were not alone in this cause as other parties were also aware of the need to keep the environment clean as the word spread around.

She said the littering issue was brought up at last Friday’s prayer in the mosque.

“We also hope the churches and temples would include in their sermons the campaign and on-the-spot compound that we are imposing,” Rodziah said.

She disclosed that Forca will be hosting the second anti-litter walk programme around the town to inform shopkeepers and coffee shop operators to keep their premises clean.

On another note, she said since taking over the top post in BDA, she had always stressed on the very essence of BDA’s formation.

“We are to serve the public in Bintulu. That is why our task will never get done and sometimes it can be frustrating,” she reminded.

Also present at the event were MLNG chief executive officer Pau Kiew Huai, ABF Fertilizer Sdn Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Lukas Takip, Temenggong Datuk Barry Yek, Pemanca Datuk Dr Francis Toh, Forca president Hii Toh Him and senior officers of BDA and MLNG.