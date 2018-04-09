BN copied PH manifesto, claims DAP Sabah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah branded Barisan Nasional (BN) a ‘copycat’ after it released on April 7 a manifesto with pledges similar to that of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“BR1M has been increased tremendously to buy votes,” claimed DAP Sabah chairman Stephen Wong Tien Fatt here yesterday.

“Many (pledges) also followed or forced to follow with PH’s (manifesto) such as the mentioned MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) for Sabah and the recognition of UEC and et cetera,” he claimed.

Jin Zhe Phoong, DAP Sabah’s likely Luyang and Likas state candidate, claimed BN had also filled its manifesto with promises that the coalition had historically failed to fulfill.

Phoong said BN’s promise to create three million jobs is only great in number compared to PH’s one million ‘decent’ jobs aimed to fix the high unemployment rate among Malaysian graduates during BN’s ruling.

He also claimed that a whopping 64.4% and 81.5% of jobs created by BN in 2015 and 2016 respectively, had even gone to foreigners and PH is committed to end this so that young talents can be retained in Malaysia.

“First of all, the BN manifesto promises to create three million jobs. However, based on BN’s poor track record over past five years, we can see BN has failed to create decent jobs for young people especially graduates,” he said.

“According to Bank Negara report, in 2015 and 2016, a large proportion of jobs created went to foreigners. And most jobs created were low-skilled jobs. In contrast, we see an increasing share of job creation is taken up by low-skilled workers in recent periods.

“That’s why you can see a worrying increase of youth unemployment rate in recent years. Especially unemployment rate among young graduates.

“PH knows the pain of young people who couldn’t find decent jobs with decent pay. We are committed to create one million jobs nationwide with a monthly salary of RM2,500. That means jobs created are mostly mid and high skilled jobs. This is our difference from Barisan Nasional,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Phoong said the ‘One Nation, One Price’ promise to abolish different price labeling of goods in the Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak is nothing new.

He said BN had consecutively made the price standardization promise to Sabah and Sarawak from 2012 to 2016 and after announcing an accumulation of around RM100 million over the years, the prices of goods in East Malaysia are still significantly higher compared to West Malaysia.