BN Manifesto ideal for Sabah and Sarawak – Maximus

KOTA MARUDU: Barisan Nasional’s manifesto is comprehensive and inclusive as well as farsighted, which is ideal for Sabah and Sarawak, according to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Its acting president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Onglili said the manifesto’s long term vision would steer the country beyond Vision 2020.

“It is a complete assurance to Sabah and Sarawak that the BN leadership would continue to develop and uplift the two states to be on par with peninsular Malaysia,” he told reporters after a gathering with residents in the polling district of Goshen here last night.

Also present was state Assistant Minister of Community Development and Consumer Affairs Datuk Anita Baranting.

Maximus who is also Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister said the local people would surely appreciate the federal leadership’s openness and willingness to restore Sabah’s electricity and gas distribution autonomy after 35 years.

He said the issue was approved by the Cabinet and announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the launch of the manifesto on Saturday.

“Such concern and audacity on the part of the government were never seen in the 20 years during former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s time,” he said. – Bernama