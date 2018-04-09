BN manifesto important step in restoring rights

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The launching of the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto is another important milestone in Sabah’s quest for restoration of its State rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president, Datuk Seri Panglima Teo Chee Kang.

“Not only is it clearly spelt out that the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) shall be realised by consensus, the Prime Minister also announced that the power to regulate production and distribution of gas and electricity shall be given back to Sabah, giving effect to what was recommended in the Inter-Governmental Committee Report prior to the formation of Malaysia,” Teo said.

Teo, who is also Minister of Special Tasks, said, the full list of pledges under the heading ‘Senyum Sabah dan Sarawak’ reaffirm the fact that the Bornean states receive special attention from Barisan National.

In particular, he said, a mechanism for ‘one nation, one price’ will be put in place, with the abolishment of the different price labeling of goods in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Others include the pledge to introduce English medium schools in the East Malaysian states as a pilot project, enhancing the quality and coverage of telecommunication, upgrading of 12,500 km of rural roads. It shows that voices of Sabahans were heard,” Teo said.

Additionally, Teo said, the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) will finally be recognized in that its holders can enrol into public universities provided that they have a credit in Bahasa Malaysia and a pass in History in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“As a UEC holder myself, this has always been an issue close to my heart. This is a breakthrough,” Teo claims.

Teo said, the BN manifesto is a road map that will bring Malaysia forward as a progressive nation with political stability, economic vibrancy taking into account the needs and well being of people from all strata of the society.