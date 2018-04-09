BN pledges recycled, claims Shafie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUNAK: Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said promises to realise the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under the 1963 Malaysia Agreement by consensus, in particular, is an insult to both states.

Another that pledges to incorporate the Sabah and Sarawak perspective into the History subject in schools was pilfered from Parti Warisan Sabah, he claimed.

“The manifesto unveiled by the PM on Saturday night is just another attempt to try and extend the life of the ruling coalition for another term,” he told a crowd of more than 1,000 at a meet-the-people session in Kunak yesterday.

“The pledges made for Sabah, and also Sarawak, do not make sense at all as many of them are actually repeats from the past which have never been fulfilled. And now they recycle these pledges with new wording, Shafie claimed.

He said the people are suffering from the high cost of living compounded by GST, and are now ready for change and will not tolerate lies from the BN.

On MA63, Shafie asked: “Why must terms and conditions be decided by consensus by people who were not involved in decision-making then on whatever was agreed upon?

“We in the Borneo states will never see it implemented,” he said.

“The Malayan states have nothing to do with MA63; they will never agree to see Sabah and Sarawak enjoy what is in the agreement,” he said.

Shafie told the gathering that a Parti Warisan-Pakatan Harapan government will ensure that once in power, he will see to it that whatever had been agreed upon is implemented in the best shortest time possible.

“There will be no dragging of feet and no need for committees to study the issue. We must and we will implement all that was agreed upon by our leaders in those days.

At the event 15 new branches comprising 1,013 ordinary members and one branch of Wirawati with 52 members handed over their membership application forms to Shafie.

Thus bringing the total number of Warisan branches to 120. The sate constituency of Kunak now boasts 9,990 Warisan members.