BN Sarawak unveils six-pronged manifesto for GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak today unveiled its six-pronged manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14) encompassing 26 promises.

The six thrusts revolved around what BN Sarawak would do for continuity and new opportunities.

Themed “Transforming Sarawak Through Digital Economy”, the manifesto was launched by Chief Minister and state BN chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said if BN succeeded in retaining power, it would continue to safeguard the state’s rights and preserve its harmony and unity.

He said BN would also continue to provide better educational opportunities and facilities; continue to enhance rural transformation.

“We will continue to improve the quality of life of the people of Sarawak and to initiate new opportunities for continuous progress and prosperity.

“We will also continue to practice good governance and integrity,” he said.

Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak on April 7, announced a raft of manifesto pledges targeting key voter bases as his ruling coalition gears up for one of its toughest elections since independence in 1957.

A day earlier, Najib announced the dissolution of parliament, paving the way for a general election to be held within 60 days.

Among those present at the launching of BN Sarawak manifesto were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.