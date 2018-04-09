Businessman detained at Sandakan airport over bomb hoax

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: A 42-year-old businessman was detained at Sandakan airport on Saturday after claiming he had a bomb inside a white polyester box.

The incident occurred at a business class check-in counter at 1 pm, when the man from Shah Alam was asked by airport staff about the contents of the white polyester box.

The man initially replied that the box contained dry food. However, upon weighing, the box was too heavy to contain what the man had claimed.

Irritated after being questioned repeatedly, the man than uttered that the box contained a bomb.

District police were quickly alerted and a bomb disposal squad was despatched to the scene.

After inspection, there was no bomb found inside the box but it was seized for further action.

Sabah Police commissioner, Datuk Ramli Din when contacted said the man was probably annoyed when repeatedly asked about the contents of his luggage.

“However, one should not make jokes on the matter,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.